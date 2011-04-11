Women With College Degrees Earn $713,000 Less Than Men Overall, And Other Shocking Gender Gap Statistics

Photo: Osvaldo Zoom

*Intro written by Alyson Shontell, slides by HBR’s Sarah GreenThe gender pay gap has been heavily debated.



Steve Tobak writes for BNET’s The Corner Office and thinks it’s all a sham – that the gap exists only in women’s heads.

Fellow BNET contributor Catherine Hill completely disagrees. She says multiple studies show women earn less than men, even when they make the same career choices.

According to the centre for American Progress Action Fund, women with college degrees earn about $713,000 less than men over 40-year careers.

Who’s right? Harvard Business Review delved into some research and came out with 9 statistics about the pay gap (which does exist, according to this data).

