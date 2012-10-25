9 Reasons You Shouldn't Rush Into Retirement

Photo: Flickr via ataelw

If anything has been a casualty of the Great Recession, it’s America’s traditional vision of retirement–– clocking out at age 65, cruises every other month and a condo in Florida.Instead, workers today are coming to grips with the very realistic notion that they may work well into their 70s.



But is that really such a bad thing?

“Yes, for some people continuing to work is an economic necessity due to shrinking nest eggs and rising medical costs,” Ken Budd, executive editor of AARP The Magazine, told Business Insider.

“But as people not only live longer, but continue to feel healthy, why slow down? The rocking chair is out, entrepreneurship is in: older Americans are driving much of the growth in new businesses. People want to feel productive, regardless of age.”

