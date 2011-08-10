9 Reasons Why You Should Become a Billionaire

Julia La Roche
Justin Timberlake as Sean ParkerJustin Timberlake portrays Sean Parker in The Social Network

Photo: The Social Network

In the words of Sean Parker’s character portrayed by Justin Timberlake from The Social Network, “A million dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? A billion dollars.”That got us thinking, of course a billion dollars would be cool! But why exactly?

The mansions and luxury cars are obvious, but there are TONS of other awesome perks that come with earning 10-figures.

No more public transportation

You'll be flying in your helicopter to work and/or docking your yacht at the nearest harbor a la Barry Diller.

You'll get on the cover of Sports Illustrated without even trying

You don't have to be a sports star to get on the cover because you either:

  • Own the team
  • Or have court-side tickets

Either way, you're bound to end up in the background of a photo-op at some point.

Never worry about getting a DUI

There's no law against drinking and having a driver.

Very attractive people will suddenly be in your league

Bonus points if you can find someone who is willing to block you from being pied.

You could run for public office

Well, you don't exactly have to be a billionaire to run, but having name recognition and additional funds probably doesn't hurt either.

If that fails at least you will have your reality show to fall back on.

People will genuinely care what you say

And you can say whatever you want! Even if it makes no sense, people will listen.

You'll have your very own safe haven/vacation spot

Forget about a mansion in the Hamptons. And a farm can be pillaged by riff raff if there's an apocalypse. Not to worry: you'll own a private island.

You could actually be batman, a billionaire superhero

Who wants to drive around town in the bat-mobile killing villains?

Dunna dunna dunna dunna Batman!

You can change millions of lives for the better

A guilt-free ego boost (as if you need one).

It's also a nice tax break.

