9 Reasons Why You Should Become a Billionaire

Photo: The Social Network
In the words of Sean Parker’s character portrayed by Justin Timberlake from The Social Network, “A million dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? A billion dollars.”That got us thinking, of course a billion dollars would be cool! But why exactly?
The mansions and luxury cars are obvious, but there are TONS of other awesome perks that come with earning 10-figures.
You'll be flying in your helicopter to work and/or docking your yacht at the nearest harbor a la Barry Diller.
You don't have to be a sports star to get on the cover because you either:
- Own the team
- Or have court-side tickets
Either way, you're bound to end up in the background of a photo-op at some point.
Well, you don't exactly have to be a billionaire to run, but having name recognition and additional funds probably doesn't hurt either.
If that fails at least you will have your reality show to fall back on.
And you can say whatever you want! Even if it makes no sense, people will listen.
Forget about a mansion in the Hamptons. And a farm can be pillaged by riff raff if there's an apocalypse. Not to worry: you'll own a private island.
Who wants to drive around town in the bat-mobile killing villains?
Dunna dunna dunna dunna Batman!
A guilt-free ego boost (as if you need one).
It's also a nice tax break.
