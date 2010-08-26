9 Reasons David Pogue Loves The New, Cheaper Kindle

New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue loves Amazon’s new, cheaper, lighter Kindle. He gives 9 reasons…



“The $140 price.”

“The Kindle is almost ridiculously lightweight; at 8.5 ounces, it’s a third the weight of the iPad.”

“The new one measures 7.5 by 4.8 by 0.3 inches, yet the screen has the same six-inch diagonal measurements as always.”

“The Kindle’s catalogue of 630,000 current books is 10 times the size of Apple’s.”

“The new Kindle reduces the page-turn wait to well under a second.”

“The background grey is a few shades lighter than on any other reader, producing much better contrast behind the black text.”

“The new Kindle’s nonremovable storage now holds twice as many books: 3,500 of them.”

“The page-turn Forward and Back buttons, which flank both edges, are silent now, for the benefit of sleeping spouses.”

“The new Kindle handles PDF documents much better now; you can even add notes to them and magnify them.”

Here’s what David doesn’t like:

Book “prices seem high.”

“The page turn moment still features a bizarre, black-white-black flashing sequence.”

