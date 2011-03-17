9,223,372,036,854,775,808

Photo: ESPN

That’s number of possible brackets that one could fill out for the 64-team NCAA Tournament. That’s a little over 9.2 quintillion possibilities.According to RJ Bell of Pregame.com, that would take you 292 trillion years to fill out all possible combination (at one per bracket per second.) Unfortunately, you only have a few more hours left to fill yours out before the first tip-off.



The good news is that you only need one pretty good bracket to claim eternal glory and the envy of all your co-workers. (And maybe money, if only gambling were legal.)

As the deadline approaches, here are a few last minute bracket odds, ends and tips:

Steve Czaban has an awesomely detailed bracket that includes not just matchups, but starting times, TV network, announcers, and biographic info for each team. The most complete bracket you’ll find.

Quickish has complied a handy index of the best bracket previews and advice.

Here’s some maths heavy advice from Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight.

Here’s a primer for NBA fans who usually ignore the college game.

This handy tool from the Wall Street Journal disguises team names, so you can make your picks without preconceived bias.

Click here to see who the President likes.

And don’t forget to enter the Business Insider Tournament Challenge!

We’ll have plenty of more coverage as the day goes on, including live updates throughout the afternoon.

