9 Questions You Need To Ask About Your Rewards Program

Here’s a fun fact to try at a party:A recent COLLOQUY study found Americans throw away $16 billion in rewards points and miles each year out of $48 billion disbursed—$205 in wasted miles per household.



“Before you give your loyalty to any company ask, Will the loyalty be returned? And if so, how?” says consumer advocate Chris Elliott.

“You have to continuously revaluate the relationship to make sure it works for you. Are you spending more money now that you’re brand loyal? Is it benefitting you or the company?”

In an excerpt from his new book, Scammed, Elliott explains what to ask before and after you enroll in a loyalty program.

Before you sign up: Is this the right place for you?

Are you participating in the program because of the generous rewards or because you genuinely like this service or product?

If the program is your major reason, then don’t walk away—run.

If you don’t like the product, even a fantastic loyalty program won’t be enough to keep you happy. Quite the contrary, you will hate yourself in the morning.

Do the numbers add up?

Pay close attention to the rate at which you can earn value in the program, its earning velocity, and the attractiveness of the rewards. If the numbers don’t add up, then forget it.

(For example, some loyalty programs offer a “free” companion airline ticket if you sign up for a credit card. But read the fine print: The first ticket must be an overpriced full-fare economy class ticket. You could probably buy two discounted tickets for that price, if not three or four.)

Will it control you?

Don’t spend at levels you can’t afford, or buy anything you don’t need simply to rack up points.

And don’t, please, fly to Seattle and back in a single day to earn points. (Yeah, I’m talking to you.)

Does the program listen to you?

The most forward-looking loyalty programs are designed to converse with customers, not simply bombard you with offers and spam you daily.

Look for evidence that the company is paying attention to feedback, both in person and via social media channels, like Facebook, Google+, your own blog, and Twitter.

Have you read the privacy policy?

If you’re an infrequent customer, just say NO

A lot of businesses will pressure you to become part of their loyalty program on your first purchase by offering a discount, which is like asking for your second date before the first one gets started.

Don’t join unless you’re actually a frequent customer and plan to continue.

Already enrolled? Ask: Do I need what I’m buying?

Will this purchase do more for me or for my rewards? Buying something just because it enhances your rewards is classically destructive—and fairly pointless—purchasing behaviour.

Is this what I’d consider rational behaviour?

This of course begins with the assumption you are rational at heart; if not, skip down.

But everyone else: If you’re factoring price, quality, and convenience into your decision, there’s nothing to worry about yet; if it’s all about the points, then you might want to think again. And again.

What would my actions be if I hadn’t joined this club?

If you really need (read: not desire) this product, if it’s necessary, if you’re behaving like a normal functioning societal human, then there’s always one more question:

Would you still buy it if you weren’t a member? If you’d still buy it no matter what club would have you as a member, then go for it.

Remember, loyalty is a one-way street

Just because it’s called loyalty doesn’t mean that the company is loyal to you. In fact, it normally means they won’t reciprocate.

They simply want you to be loyal to them so that they make money. I’m sure when American Airlines started the first modern-day loyalty program a generation ago, loyalty was the last thing on their mind, and sadly it’s true.

Excerpted with the permission of the publisher John Wiley & Sons, Inc., (c) 2012 by Christopher Elliott.

