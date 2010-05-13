9 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Decide To Start Your Own Business

If you’re fed up with your current job situation, starting your own business can seem pretty appealing.

And the recent rise of “celebrity” startup stories just makes it all the more tempting.

But not everyone is cut out for entrepreneurship — and that’s something you should figure out before you invest your life savings into a new business.

Career coach Adele Scheele suggests some questions to ask yourself to figure out if starting a small business is the right endeavour for you.

Be brutally honest with yourself. Recall your past experiences — or lack thereof — to support your answers to the following:

1. Do I initiate projects and carry them through successfully?

2. Have I managed projects well without supervision?

3. Have I enjoyed being in charge?

4. Can I hire and fire others when necessary?

5. Can I delegate work?

6. Can I criticise others’ work when and get what I need from them?

7. Can I negotiate and compromise without feeling that I am selling out?

8. Do I have abundant energy?

9. Can I delay gratification to attain a goal?

