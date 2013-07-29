9 Publicity Stunts That Went Terribly Wrong

Sometimes publicity stunts end horribly wrong.



When bizarre tweets started emanating from Chipotle’s Twitter handle Tuesday — like, “twitter Find avocado store in Arv” — the public thought that it had been hacked. This theory gained traction after Chipotle later tweeted “Sorry all. We had a little problem with our account. But everything is back on track now! – Joe.”

Then Chipotle admitted to Mashable that it was a publicity stunt to gain more attention and followers for its 20th anniversary. Chipotle usually gets 250 new followers a day, but during the stunt it gained 4,000 followers.

While the fake hacking was strange and jeopardized consumer trust, it wasn’t a PR disaster of epic proportions.

We’ve collected a list of some marketing stunts that went horribly wrong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.