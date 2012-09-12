9 Photos Of Kate Upton On Cantor Fitzgerald's Trading Floor

Julia La Roche
Kate Upton

Photo: Twitter.com/CFCharityDay

We’re pretty sure supermodel/Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton was probably the hottest commodity on Cantor Fitzgerald’s trading floor today. Upton and a bunch of other celebrities, including pro athletes and movie stars, participated in Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day to commemorate those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks eleven years ago. 

During 9/11, Cantor Fitzgerald occupied the 101st to the 105th floors of One World Trade centre — just above the impact zone of the hijacked plane.

Cantor Fitzgerald suffered the greatest loss of life of any company that day.  The firm lost 658 of its 960 employees, nearly two-thirds of its workforce. 

The firm now operates in its Midtown offices at 499 Park Avenue and holds an annual charity on 9/11. 

Cantor Fitzgerald Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick with Kate Upton.

Upton with New York Knick John Starks

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk with Kate Upton.

Shawn Matthews, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, with Upton and tennis star Venus Williams.

Upton at the step and repeat.

Want to see the other celebs?

Check Out Kate Upton And Ryan Lochte Are Taking Over The Cantor Fitzgerald Trading Floor >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.