9 People Who Have Undergone Extreme Body Transformations

The most popular cosmetic surgery procedures are Botox, breast augmentation and liposuction. And double-eyelid surgeries (for Asians), rhinoplasty and lip injections aren’t uncommon either.But some people are pushing their obsession with physical appearance to new, weird frontiers.
The following individuals—such as “vampire mother” Maria Jose Cristerna and “lizard man” Erik Sprague—have each gone to such extremes that they no longer look human. Or at least, not like the humans they were born as.
Best known as the 'Tanning mum,' Patricia Krentcil made headlines when she was arrested for taking her 5-year old daughter into a tanning bed. While she says she's 'not guilty,' critics are worried about her 'tanorexia', a psychological addiction to tanning and tanning beds. According to 'Tanning mum' herself, 'tanning just feels good!'
Isabelle Caro was profiled in a 'No Anorexia' campaign featured in Italy's fashion capital, Milan. The campaign featured her naked, emaciated body. Isabelle became an international anti-anorexia figure and was interviewed on news channels, documentaries, and television shows--including Jessica Simpson's 'The Price of Beauty.' On Nov. 17, 2010, Isabelle lost her battle with anorexia and died.
She is known as the 'Vampire Mother,' but it wasn't an obsession with vampires that inspired Maria Jose Cristerna's extreme makeover. The lawyer and mother describes her procedures as self-empowering, freeing her from her abusive past. Maria has now re-invented herself into her current 'warrior' form, thanks to hundreds of tattoos, titanium horns embedded in her skull and extensive piercings all over her body.
Profiled in Ripley's 'Believe It Or Not,' Erik Sprague has literally become 'The Lizardman.' He has endured over 700 hours of tattooing ('from head to toe'), has subdermally implanted Teflon studs above his eyebrows, filed and pointed teeth, and a bifurcated tongue.
Jocelyn Wildenstein is a New York socialite. After going through a nasty divorce with ex-husband Alec Wildenstein, she went through extensive plastic surgery. It was reported that she requested more 'cat-like' features because her ex-husband loved big cats.
After extensive surgery, piercings, and reconstructive surgery, Mark Dolan is best known as 'the Cat Man.' He has extensive tattoos, surgically pointed ears, implants to change his brow line, piercings on his forehead (where whiskers should be), a surgically cleft lip, relocated nose, silicon injected into his cheeks and chin, earlobes elongated, and sharpened teeth.
Heidi Montag's obsession with perfection eventually led her to undergo 10 procedures in one go, including a chin reduction, breast augmentation revision, buttock augmentation, and neck liposuction. 'The Hills' starlet eventually ended up like a living, breathing Barbie doll but it came at a price. Plastic surgery ended her marriage to Spencer Pratt, who post-surgery, had to 'pull down Heidi's pants before she went to the bathroom.'
French performance artist Orlan has 'embarked on a campaign of self-transformation through plastic surgery.' The most obvious change in her appearance is two saline implants embedded over her eyebrows. Her shows are grotesque and eccentric: A recent one displayed a 40-year history of Orlan undergoing plastic surgery in very graphic detail (in one she is dressed as a Madonna figure!).
Unlike Heidi, Valeria Lukyanova is the real-life Barbie doll. In order to achieve this plastic perfection, it is reported that Valerie has had a breast augmentation, ribs removed, facial surgery, and uses enhanced iris contacts in order to achieve this look. While many are still debating whether this Ukrainian model is real or not, her Facebook page with over 8,000 followers says otherwise. Check out this video of her in a bikini.
