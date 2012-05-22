9 People Who Have Undergone Extreme Body Transformations

Valeria Lukyanova, the real-life Barbie doll.

Photo: screengrab

The most popular cosmetic surgery procedures are Botox, breast augmentation and liposuction. And double-eyelid surgeries (for Asians), rhinoplasty and lip injections aren’t uncommon either.But some people are pushing their obsession with physical appearance to new, weird frontiers.



The following individuals—such as “vampire mother” Maria Jose Cristerna and “lizard man” Erik Sprague—have each gone to such extremes that they no longer look human. Or at least, not like the humans they were born as.

