9 People Reported Dead After Winter Storm

Spencer Platt /Getty A man and his dog contend with blowing snow in Brooklyn following a snow storm on January 3, 2014 in New York.

At least nine people have died over the past few days from the winter storm that has blown across the country, bringing snow and intense cold to the Midwest and New England.

From the Associated Press:

“The storm was responsible for at least nine deaths across the country in the past few days, including a worker who was killed by a falling pile of road salt outside Philadelphia; a 79-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who froze after wandering away from her home in western New York; and a 12-year-old car passenger who died when the vehicle driven by his 14-year-old friend crashed on a slick road in southwestern Michigan.”

The Red Cross has posted tips for staying safe during the winter storm.

The storm has shut down schools and government offices in some parts of the country, and some areas of Massachusetts got nearly two feet of snow.

More than 2,000 flights have been delayed or canceled in the U.S.

The snow is expected to taper off throughout Friday morning and afternoon, but the intense cold will persist into the evening.

