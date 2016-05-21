PHOTOS: 9 people have been rescued from a hot air balloon running low on fuel in Melbourne

Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images.

Nine people have been rescued from a hot air balloon which was running low on fuel in Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay.

Fireboat crews and water police arrived at the scene to help rescue passengers from the air balloon which reportedly had 30 minutes of fuel remaining at 9:30am.

Coast Guard Melbourne said on Twitter that the hot air balloon “came dangerously close to crashing in Port Phillip”.

None of those on board were injured and have been transported to Beaumaris Yacht Squadron.

The hot air balloon has since landed on Safety Beach on the Mornington Peninsula.

St Kilda tasked to hot air balloon that came dangerously close to crashing in Port Philip. All occupants are ok. pic.twitter.com/JpLX9R7bXZ — CoastGuard Melbourne (@CGMelb) May 20, 2016

3 Coast Guard vessels still on scene. Everyone has been safely returned to shore. pic.twitter.com/T9gBienT8l — CoastGuard Melbourne (@CGMelb) May 21, 2016

VIDEO: Hot air balloon coming down over Port Phillip Bay right now @9NewsMelb @CGMelb pic.twitter.com/atB09FPSIT — Dougal Beatty (@DougalBeatty) May 20, 2016

Tipping this hot air balloon is in a spot of bother… pic.twitter.com/GUlV6cs4k1 — Scott Jungwirth (@SDJungy) May 20, 2016

While this was going on, a second hot air balloon also crashed near Aspendale Gardens.

Cheyne Chalmers took a photo of the hot air ballon which landed in her neighbour’s front yard saying it was “not something you see every day”.

#hotairballoon landing in the garden next door. Not something you see every day pic.twitter.com/b07vkhXzwO — Cheyne Chalmers (@ChalmersSout) May 20, 2016

#hotairballoon amazingly quick pack up by the team! pic.twitter.com/qAq23Oktf7 — Cheyne Chalmers (@ChalmersSout) May 20, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.