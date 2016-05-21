PHOTOS: 9 people have been rescued from a hot air balloon running low on fuel in Melbourne

Olivia Chang
Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images.

Nine people have been rescued from a hot air balloon which was running low on fuel in Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay.

Fireboat crews and water police arrived at the scene to help rescue passengers from the air balloon which reportedly had 30 minutes of fuel remaining at 9:30am.

Coast Guard Melbourne said on Twitter that the hot air balloon “came dangerously close to crashing in Port Phillip”.

None of those on board were injured and have been transported to Beaumaris Yacht Squadron.

The hot air balloon has since landed on Safety Beach on the Mornington Peninsula.

While this was going on, a second hot air balloon also crashed near Aspendale Gardens.

Cheyne Chalmers took a photo of the hot air ballon which landed in her neighbour’s front yard saying it was “not something you see every day”.

