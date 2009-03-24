9 Of The Top 10 AIG Bonus Recipients Give It Back

Knowing that they probably would’ve been taxed 90% on it probably made this decision easier. But 9 of the top 10 AIG bonus recipients have given the money back, New York AG Andrew Cuomo has just announced.
Of the top 20, only 5 decided to keep the money, which means that Cuomo, the entire US Congress and the media — not to mention a few screaming protesters — will come after them with a vengeance.
Watch out!
