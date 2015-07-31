9 of the coolest celebrity auction items on eBay right now

eBay/BobBonis You can scoop up this original photo of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards shot by manager Bob Bonis for $US175.

The prized posessions and memorabilia of the rich and famous are easier to come by than ever.

Just log onto eBay.

There you can find everything from Jon Stewart’s Armani suits to a still-stylish moto jacket worn by Bruce Lee.

According to eBay policies, sellers of such items must provide evidence of their complete authenticity. However, documents can be forged and counterfeit goods are common on the site. The burden is on the buyer to have the seller’s proof of authenticity verified.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most rare and incredible celebrity auction finds on eBay.

