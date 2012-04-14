9 Of The Best Deals You'll Find Next Week

Flickr / keaggy.com



Each week I’ll be posting a list of some of the best deals you’ll find over the next week (today’s list was compiled with help from our friends at Fatwallet.com, Smarter Travel, and CouponTrade.com)Have a deal you’d like us to include? Email [email protected]

Apparel



Target: Save $5 and get free shipping for on online orders over $50 (Exp. 4/30)

Nordstrom: Up to 65% off Clearance Items with Free Shipping & Free Returns & Get 2.5% Cash Back (exp n/a)

Home & Garden

The Home Depot: $10 off $100 Purchase with Coupon APRILHD (exp 4/15)

Teleflora: 20% off Flowers for mum after Coupon EMP0411A (exp 4/25)

1-800-Flowers.com: $10 off $59.99 Purchase after Coupon TENDOLLARS & Get 4% Cash Back (exp 6/30)

Food & Dining

Sonic: Happy Hour All Day on Tax Day 4/17 – 1/2 Price Drinks & Slushies

Seattle’s Best: Get a free sample of dark or light roast coffee on National Coffee Refund Day.

Travel

Virgin America Fall Sale from $89 O/W: Virgin America’s newest promotion discounts flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, among many other popular destinations. (exp 4/16)

Caribbean Flights from $196 R/T on American Nearly 200 routes are on sale for travel through June, but only if you book soon. (exp 4/24)

Now see 13 things you should stop wasting money on >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.