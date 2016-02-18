9 of Australia's most innovative buildings

Photo: Melbourne School of Design/ Facebook.

Australian developments are pushing the boundaries in innovation.

The Property Council of Australia has revealed the 136 finalists in its 2016 Innovation and Excellence Awards, which looks at those leading the way in built environments including office developments, business and industrial parks, tourism and leisure sites.

There were nine developments nominated for the Award for Best Public Building, including the Melbourne School of Design, the striking Frank Gehry-designed Dr Chau Chak Wing Building in Sydney’s UTS, Canberra Airport and Shrine — Galleries of Remembrance.

The winners will be announced on June 3.

Here’s a closer look at the buildings below.

