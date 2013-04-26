9 New 'Arrested Development' Posters Show How The Cast Has Changed

Netflix is firing on all cylinders rolling out promo material for the fourth season return of “Arrested Development.”



Today, new character posters of the Bluth family in all their glory were released, and a few of the characters look slightly unrecognizable.

It will be the first time we’ll be see the cast together on screen after the show was originally cancelled in 2006.

13 new episodes of “Arrested Development” will launch on Netflix May 26.

Here’s Lindsay Bluth (Portia de Rossi) when we last saw her:

Now, she’s showing much shorter hair:

When we last saw Michael (Jason Bateman) he had a full head of hair.

This season, it will be gone:

Quite possibly the biggest change is Maeby (Alia Shawkat). Here she is with her curly locks from 2006:

And here she is now all grown up:

The rest of the cast looks more or less the same.

Lucille (Jessica Walter) will be accessorizing with an ankle monitor:

Gob (Will Arnett) is still entertaining magic:

George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) is back in a suit:

George Michael (Michael Cera) still looks incredibly young. Keep in mind Cera is now 24.

Buster and his hook hand, but no juice.

And Tobias is wearing socks and sandals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.