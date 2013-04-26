9 New 'Arrested Development' Posters Show How The Cast Has Changed

Kirsten Acuna

Netflix is firing on all cylinders rolling out promo material for the fourth season return of “Arrested Development.”  

Today, new character posters of the Bluth family in all their glory were released, and a few of the characters look slightly unrecognizable.

It will be the first time we’ll be see the cast together on screen after the show was originally cancelled in 2006

13 new episodes of “Arrested Development” will launch on Netflix May 26.

Here’s Lindsay Bluth (Portia de Rossi) when we last saw her:

lindsay bluth arrested development

Now, she’s showing much shorter hair:

lindsay arrested development

When we last saw Michael (Jason Bateman) he had a full head of hair.

jason bateman arrested development

This season, it will be gone:

michael arrested development

Quite possibly the biggest change is Maeby (Alia Shawkat). Here she is with her curly locks from 2006:

arrested development maeby

And here she is now all grown up:

maeby arrested development

The rest of the cast looks more or less the same.

Lucille (Jessica Walter) will be accessorizing with an ankle monitor:

lucille arrested development

Gob (Will Arnett) is still entertaining magic: 

gob arrested development

George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) is back in a suit:

george arrested development

George Michael (Michael Cera) still looks incredibly young. Keep in mind Cera is now 24.

george michael arrested development

Buster and his hook hand, but no juice.

arrested development buster

And Tobias is wearing socks and sandals.

tobias arrested development

