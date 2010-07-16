9 Charts That Paint A Surprisingly Bright Future For BP

Although further downside risk for BP isn’t off the table — as highlighted by the fact that oil spill containment keeps getting delayed — the fundamentals might actually be there for a strong recovery.



This optimistic perspective comes from a new Citi report. While Citi estimates total spill costs of $38 billion, they believe BP can afford it, given its estimated $41 billion of cashflow coming in 2011.

