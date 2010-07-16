9 Charts That Paint A Surprisingly Bright Future For BP

Although further downside risk for BP isn’t off the table — as highlighted by the fact that oil spill containment keeps getting delayed — the fundamentals might actually be there for a strong recovery.

This optimistic perspective comes from a new Citi report. While Citi estimates total spill costs of $38 billion, they believe BP can afford it, given its estimated $41 billion of cashflow coming in 2011.

Oil discharge has been mostly contained, with total shutdown in sight

Source: Citi

Spill cost has been increasing each day, but...

Source: Citi

With the leak near an end, daily containment cost will flatline

Source: Citi

To raise cash, BP can flip these assets

Source: Citi

The asset sale removes little more than 5% of daily production

Source: Citi

BP stock is recovering from the big hit

Source: Citi

BP's rivals have NOT profited from the oil spill

Source: Citi

BP CDS spreads are narrowing after the big spike

Source: Citi

BP's stock has almost recovered to its 2008 low

Source: Citi

