Sony Stages A Huge Comeback In Japan

Enterbrain, the publisher of Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, has released life-to-date sales figures for the Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii and Sony (SNE) PlayStation 3 in Japan.



As it has elsewhere, the Wii has dominated the generation, selling 9,048,012 units. Sony has sold only 4,020,563 PS3s, but is currently the top selling (home) console in the country.

The publisher didn’t look at figures for the Xbox 360, as Microsoft’s (MSFT) console has never established itself in the country; this year it was outsold by the PS2.

