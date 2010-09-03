9 Million Liter Fuel Tanker Runs Aground In Canada

Canadian Coast Guard says 9 million gallon fuel tanker has run aground in the northwest passage, reports CBC.



This is happening in the Arctic circle, so people are worried about an environmental catastrophe.

But intial reports say no fuel is leaking:

“The coast guard ship Henry Larsen has just entered the area. I believe it’s at anchor just off of Gjoa Haven as we speak,” Larry Trigatti, an environmental response official with the coast guard, told CBC News on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s monitoring the situation by helicopter. As you can imagine, there are some shoals in the area, so we want to be very careful in going into that zone.”

The tanker was carrying diesel to resupply Gjoa Haven and other remote communities in the region. No diesel is believed to have spilled and the ship’s crew is safe, Trigatti said.

But then again, we’ve learned governments and corporations play down the spill size — such as today’s Gulf spill that actually IS leaking oil.

