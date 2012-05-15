9 Startups That Raised Millions Of Dollars From Thousands Of Strangers

Kickstarter is a place where entrepreneurs and artists can post ideas and raise money from other users.Pebble, the most funded Kickstarter project to date, raised $10.2 million in less than one month from 67,000 people.

Last June, no project had raised 7-figures. Now, 9 have met (or come just shy) of that milestone.

Video games and software have raised gobs of cash on Kickstarter. Ogre Designer's Edition raised $923,680 from 5,512 backers.

Project Name: Ogre Designer's Edition

Number of backers: 5,512

Original goal: $20,000

Total pledged: $923,680

What it is: A remake of the board game Ogre, a 'classic war game' that originally came out in 1977.

The design category on Kickstarter has a few million-dollar projects including a Hidden Radio & BlueTooth Speaker which raised $938,771 from 5,358 backers.

Project Name: Hidden Radio & BlueTooth Speaker

Number of backers: 5,358

Original goal: $125,000

Total pledged: $938,771

What it is: 'To turn it on you simply twist and lift the cap; the further you lift the cap the more internal volume is created and will amplify to over 80dB of crystal clear sound...The speaker wirelessly supports iPhone, iPad or any other smartphone, tablet or computer via Bluetooth technology. If you have multiple speakers throughout your home, you can enjoy radiant sound, while seamlessly switching between them.'

TickTok's Multi-Touch Watch Kit almost raised $1 million from 13,512 backers. It looks like Pebble but came out two years earlier

Project Name: TikTok+LunaTik Multi-Touch Watch Kits

Number of backers: 13,512

Original goal: $15,000

Total pledged: $942,578

What it is: Turns an iPod Nano into a smart, multi-touch watch.

A comic, The Order of the Stick, managed to raise $1.25 million from nearly 15,000 people.

Project Name: The Order of the Stick Reprint Drive

Number of backers: 14,952

Original goal: $57,750

Total pledged: $1,254,120

What it is: 'I've been self-publishing my comedy-fantasy-adventure webcomic The Order of the Stick in paper format since 2005, but one of the hardest parts about doing it all on my own is keeping the older books available. This project is designed to get at least one of those books back into print.'

The sleek Elevation Dock for iPhones raised $1.46 million from 12,521 backers.

Project Name: Elevation Dock: The Best Dock for iPhone

Number of backers: 12,521

Original goal: $75,000

Total pledged: $1,464,706

What it is: An elevated dock for iPhone that 'blows away Apple's crap options,' says The Next Web. It easily unlocks, works with any case, weighs nothing, and fits the iPhone aesthetic.

Video game Shadowrun Returns raised $1.8 million from 36,276 people.

Project Name: Shadowrun Returns

Number of backers: 36,276

Original goal: $400,000

Total pledged: $1,836,447

What it is: 'Shadowrun Returns brings back one of our most original & cherished game settings as a 2D turn-based RPG for tablets & PC.'

Another video game, Wasteland 2, raised $2.93 million from 61,290 backers.

The most funded video game on Kickstarter is Double Fine Adventure which raised $3.34 million from 87,142 people.

Project Name: Double Fine Adventure

Number of backers: 87,142

Original goal: $400,000

Total pledged: $3,336,371

What it is: A new point-and-click video game from Double Fine Productions. 'What really happens behind the closed doors of a development studio is often unknown, unappreciated, or misunderstood.... With this project, we're taking that door off its hinges and inviting you into the world of Double Fine Productions, the first major studio to fully finance their next game with a Kickstarter campaign and develop it in the public eye.'

Pebble is the most funded kickstarter project of all time. The smart watch raised $10.2 million from 67,770 backers.

Project Name: Pebble: E-Paper Watch

Number of backers: 67,770

Original goal: $100,000

Total pledged: $10,182,655

What it is: Super-sleek watch that syncs with iPhone or Android and puts email, callers, tweets, alerts, music, and more on an e-paper display.

