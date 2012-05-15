9 Startups That Raised Millions Of Dollars From Thousands Of Strangers

There was another million-dollar Kickstarter watch before Pebble.

Photo: Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a place where entrepreneurs and artists can post ideas and raise money from other users.Pebble, the most funded Kickstarter project to date, raised $10.2 million in less than one month from 67,000 people.



Last June, no project had raised 7-figures. Now, 9 have met (or come just shy) of that milestone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.