9-Year-Old's Blog, Which Showed Questionable School Cafeteria Food, Gets Saved By Twitter

Martha Payne, a 9-year-old blogger.

Nine-year-old Martha Payne took pictures of her school’s cafeteria food and blogged about it on Never Seconds. There, the UK elementary school student would rate the meals on a scale of one to 10.Before long, local media found the photos. It ran one of them with a headline, “Time to fire the dinner ladies.”



The article left the lunch ladies “in tears,” says Payne’s home town, Argyll. It decided to ban her blog to protect the school caterers’ jobs.

In a post titled “Goodbye,” Payne wrote: “This morning in maths I got taken out of class by my head teacher and taken to her office. I was told that I could not take any more photos of my school dinners because of a headline in a newspaper today.”

When the Internet found out about Payne’s ban, it got angry. Celebrities tweeted in fury at Argyll, telling Payne to “stay strong.”

Since the uproar on Twitter, Argyll has rethought the ban. It’s allowing Payne to resume blogging. What’s better: Payne was blogging to raise money for charity. All of the press attention surrounding Never Seconds led to £30,000+ in donations, up from £2,000 late last week.

