9 photos that show how much the 1% love their useless reflecting pools and waterfalls

Zillow What’s better than a pool? A pool next to a reflecting pool.

A pool used to be a status symbol; something that told your peers and neighbours that you’d made it.

But no longer — now you need to install gigantic waterfalls and useless reflecting pools to send that same message. These types of water features are increasingly prevalent in real estate listings that crest $US10 million mark, because, in that price range, a Jacuzzi isn’t even worth mentioning (since just about all mansions at that level have Jacuzzis).

With the help of Zillow, the largest real estate network on the web, we’ve found some of the most enormous and extravagant water features in homes across the US.

The first thing to know here is that a 'water feature' is not always a pool -- even though they may look like one sometimes. This water feature in a Bradbury, California house looks like an infinity-edge pool, but the fountains jumping over it give it away. The residence is now on the market for $48 million. Check out more photos and the full listing here. At this Naples, Florida property (listed for $58 million) a reflecting pool with a decorative floor abuts the one you can actually swim in and is complemented by fountains. Check out more photos and the full listing here. Don't mistake this for a pool, either. This home in Westlake Village, California has 'tropical lagoon' -- complete with cascading waterfall. It's listed at $14.9 million. Check out more photos and the full listing here. This Boca Raton, Florida house has 150 feet of waterfront, not including the moat you see below. The mansion on the market for $12.2 million also is teeming with waterfalls and fountains. Check out more photos and the full listing here. Where better to have a waterfall feature than the skiing haven of mountainous Aspen, Colorado? A large pond also sits off the back of this picturesque house, currently on the market for $39.7 million. Check out more photos and the full listing here. This French-inspired estate in Hidden Hills, California has a Medici-style fountain that feeds into the pool. It's on the market for $16 million. Check out more photos and the full listing here. Some homeowners prefer water features with a more discreet design. This pond sits off the main walkway of the backyard of this $24 million home in Beverly Hills, California. Check out more photos and the full listing here. This spa-style reflecting pool holds court behind a San Dimas, California mansion on the market for $12.5 million. There's also a waterfall and pool on the property. Check out more photos and the full listing here. A $14.5 million home in the bucolic hills of Amity, Pennsylvania has a series of cascading waterfalls flowing into its stone pool. Check out more photos and the full listing here.

