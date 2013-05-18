9 Management Lessons We've Learned From The Office's Michael Scott

The Daily Muse

After nine long years, The Office came to a close last night (sad!). And while there are plenty of things we’ll miss—Jim and Dwight’s pranks, Kevin’s one-liners, and all the Andy drama—no one will ever replace the man who started it all.

So, in honour of the show’s finale, we decided to review the management stylings of Michael Scott and share a few nuggets of workplace wisdom we’ve gained from him over the years.

Sit back, relax, and learn from the World’s Best Boss.

1. After sitting at your desk all day, sometimes you just need to move.

tumblr mf6xz1qc4q1rc3ccm 9 Management Lessons Weve Learned From Michael Scott

Source: What Should BC Call Us
 

2. Bring snacks, and you’ll instantly make friends at the office.

tumblr mm6antyyLy1rifqsvo1 500 9 Management Lessons Weve Learned From Michael Scott

Source: Daily Dose of Memo
 

3. Keep meetings engaging by adding a little variety.

 

4. Stick to your guns.

tumblr mli1akLKrg1s53ftdo1 500 9 Management Lessons Weve Learned From Michael Scott

Source: Kitteh-is-kat
 

5. Inspire your employees with motivational quotes.

Michael Scotts Wise Words He Totally Made Up On The Office 9 Management Lessons Weve Learned From Michael Scott

 

6. Make time for team bonding.

tumblr ll9aqqnvps1qc42hk 9 Management Lessons Weve Learned From Michael Scott

Source: Little Moments
 

7. Celebrate even the little wins.

1239704376 michael tackles toby 9 Management Lessons Weve Learned From Michael Scott

Source: gifbin.com
8. Sometimes, you just have to wing it.

tumblr mmrt74sdph1rc4buho1 500 9 Management Lessons Weve Learned From Michael Scott

 Source: BooksBourbonandBlues
9. Never forget why you wanted to be a boss in the first place.

