9 Management Lessons We've Learned From The Office's Michael Scott

After nine long years, The Office came to a close last night (sad!). And while there are plenty of things we’ll miss—Jim and Dwight’s pranks, Kevin’s one-liners, and all the Andy drama—no one will ever replace the man who started it all.



So, in honour of the show’s finale, we decided to review the management stylings of Michael Scott and share a few nuggets of workplace wisdom we’ve gained from him over the years.

Sit back, relax, and learn from the World’s Best Boss.

1. After sitting at your desk all day, sometimes you just need to move.

2. Bring snacks, and you’ll instantly make friends at the office.

3. Keep meetings engaging by adding a little variety.



4. Stick to your guns.

5. Inspire your employees with motivational quotes.

6. Make time for team bonding.

7. Celebrate even the little wins.

8. Sometimes, you just have to wing it.

9. Never forget why you wanted to be a boss in the first place.

