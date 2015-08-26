9 major stars who got their start on YouTube, Vine, and even MySpace

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Justin Bieber got his start on YouTube.

From open casting calls to reality television shows, there is certainly more than one way to get famous. For some stars, using social media proved to be the key to career success.

Thanks to platforms like YouTube, Vine, Twitter, and even MySpace, it’s easier than ever for people to share their work with a wide audience.

And it’s not just fans who are watching — talent managers and agents are paying attention, too.

In this digital age, a single tweet can make or break a career.

Keep reading to find out more about 9 stars who got their start online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.