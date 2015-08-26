9 major stars who got their start on YouTube, Vine, and even MySpace

From open casting calls to reality television shows, there is certainly more than one way to get famous. For some stars, using social media proved to be the key to career success.
Thanks to platforms like YouTube, Vine, Twitter, and even MySpace, it’s easier than ever for people to share their work with a wide audience.
And it’s not just fans who are watching — talent managers and agents are paying attention, too.
In this digital age, a single tweet can make or break a career.
Keep reading to find out more about 9 stars who got their start online.
In 2008, Justin Bieber was just another Canadian kid until a talent manager took notice of YouTube videos where he covered songs from artists like Ne-Yo and Chris Brown.
'He is that special superstar that you see once in a lifetime,' Scooter Braun, the talent manager who first discovered Bieber on YouTube, told Forbes. 'He plays four instruments, self-taught. He showed that in his YouTube channel.'
From there, Bieber signed with Usher and The Island Def Jam Music Group, Billboard reports. Though not before turning down an offer from Justin Timberlake, Bieber said in a 2010 interview with Katie Couric.
Today, Bieber is known around the world for Billboard top hits like 'Baby,' 'One Less Lonely Girl,' and 'Boyfriend.' He's also made headlines for getting into trouble with the law, including an arrest in 2014.
Carly Rae Jepsen might never have been discovered if it wasn't for Twitter and a little help from a fellow Canadian, Justin Bieber.
'Call me maybe by Carly Rae Jepson is possibly the catchiest song I've ever heard lol,' Bieber tweeted in December 2011.
Jepsen had been recording and performing songs for years. She placed third on 'Canadian Idol' in 2007, but it wasn't until Bieber's tweet that she became a viral sensation for her tune 'Call Me Maybe.'
From there, Jepsen became a pop star in her own right, scoring a record deal with Schoolboy Records, the New York Post reported. This spring, she released the music video for her track 'I Really Like You,' which featured actor Tom Hanks lip-syncing to her song.
In 2009, Darren Criss sang his way to viral fame on YouTube as a student at 'Pigfarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry' in 'A Very Potter Musical.'
During his time as a student at the University of Michigan, Criss was a founding member of performing troupe Team StarKid. The online popularity of the troupe's Harry Potter spoofs -- the videos have been viewed millions of times on YouTube -- helped Criss go mainstream, Billboard reported.
From there, Criss went on to star as Blaine Anderson on Fox's hit TV show 'Glee.' Criss is also an accomplished musician, his original song 'This Time' was nominated for an Emmy in 2015. On Broadway, Criss replaced 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' and recently starred in title role of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch.'
