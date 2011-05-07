9 Luxurious Ranches Fit For A Prize Show Horse

Photo: Zillow.com
It takes more than just a great horse to win the Kentucky Derby — it also takes a team of trainers and staff and, of course, the best facilities to produce a champion.
If you wonder where the next Secretariat could be foaled or which barn might produce the next Seattle Slew, take a look at these Churchill Downs-worthy homes currently for sale on Zillow.
All of these homes have luxurious barns and tracks (as well as houses) and a few have even produced racing champions, including the mighty Kelso.
Address: 15400 S US Hwy 301, Summerfield, FL 34491
Listed at $35 million on the Summerfield real estate market, this property is by far the most expensive as well as the largest on the list. Padua Stables is currently used as a thoroughbred horse farm and breeding centre and includes a 3/4-mile dirt track, 1-mile turf track, and eleven barns with a total of 202 stalls.
Also on the 770-acre property are 13 staff houses, a guest house, as well as a gorgeous 7-bedroom, 7.5 bath owner's residence overlooking the private lake.
Address: 2262 Old Keswick Farm, Keswick, VA
Renowned for breeding and raising some of the finest thoroughbred horses in the industry, this piece of Keswick real estate dates back to Colonial America.
Colonel Nicholas Meriwether received this land as a grant from King George II and built the original portion of the house in 1736 as a hunting lodge. The main portion of the 7-bedroom, 7.5-bath house was added in 1818, and features 11-foot-high ceilings and a front porch believed to be designed by Thomas Jefferson.
Address: Undisclosed address, Paso Robles, CA
This prime piece of Paso Robles real estate was originally developed as the only Kentucky-style thoroughbred farm in the western U.S. Windfall Farms is located on 784 acres and currently operates as a horse training and boarding facility with a 6-furlong race track, 70 pasture and paddock areas, 17 run-in sheds, covered exercise rings, round pens and a veterinary clinic.
The property also has acres of wine-grape vineyards and includes a wine-tasting barn. The main residence was built in 1984 and has 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.
Address: 35438 De Portola Rd, Temecula, CA
Hacienda De Endar is one of California's premier thoroughbred farms, with a 14-stall main barn with attached one-bedroom, one-bath office, as well as another 18 stalls and two tack rooms and eight-stall mare motel.
