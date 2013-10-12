9 Lost Episodes Of 'Dr. Who' Found 'Gathering Dust' In A Storage Room In Nigeria

BBC One ‘When I read the story code I realised I’d found something pretty special,’ says Philip Morris, who found the lost tapes in Africa.

Fans of hit BBC One show “Doctor Who” rejoice — nine lost episodes of the 1960s TV show have been uncovered in Africa and are now available on iTunes.

“The tapes had been left gathering dust in a store room at a television relay station in Nigeria,” revealed Philip Morris, director of Television International Enterprises Archive, who found the tapes by tracking records of shipments made by the BBC to Africa for transmission.

Morris says, “I remember wiping the dust off the masking tape on the canisters and my heart missed a beat as I saw the words ‘Doctor Who’. When I read the story code I realised I’d found something pretty special.”

The two story arcs that have been restored are “The Enemy Of The World,” from 1967, and “The Web Of Fear” — a story considered by Who fans to be one of the absolute classics — from 1968.

The director of consumer products at BBC Worldwide, Fiona Eastwood, told Bleedingcool: “We’re very happy to be launching re-mastered versions of these treasured episodes to fans as we celebrate the 50th year of Doctor Who.'”

The episodes are now available on iTunes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.