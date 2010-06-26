9 Lessons I've Learned After A Year As An Entrepreneur

It’s been a year since I shared some lessons from a reluctant entrepreneur. In that time, Outspoken has thrived and swelled in ways I couldn’t have imagined.



As we approach our terrible twos, our legs are sturdier, the brand is stronger, and we continue to fall in love with our clients.

Of course, it hasn’t been all rainbows and head pats. We’ve also had our share of scraped knees, bruised egos and days when I’ve wanted nothing more than to egg Rhea‘s house or drive to Guelph just so Rae could see me roll my eyes at her in person.

But 18 months into Outspoken’s life, we’re solid and we continue to learn and grow. And that’s something I’m thankful for every day.

As I shared earlier, I’m going on vacation next week. In fact, I’m scheduled to leave in a few hours. And should the oily gulf swallow me whole, here are some new lessons from a slightly less reluctant entrepreneur.

Lisa Barone is the Chief Branding Officer of Outspoken Media. This post was originally published on the Outspoken Media blog, and it is re-published here with permission.

Fix small problems early When you first start a relationship, everything they do is adorable. It's cute that he talks through movies and it's endearing to watch her chew with her mouth open. It's not until month eight when you start secretly dreaming of strangling your partner with a pillow just so he'll STOP TALKING! The thing is, had you mentioned to your beloved that you actually wanted to hear the movie he probably would have just shut up. But you didn't mention it. And, well, now you're in jail for his murder. At Outspoken, we're pretty good at squashing issues head on. But it is something we constantly work to improve. Sometimes we would allow small problems to fester too long. We assumed it was easier to swallow it than to risk upsetting someone or earn a flying elbow. Speak up. Speak up at the first sign of issue and speak loudly enough that everyone can hear you. That's how the company learns, how it syncs and how you'll make it to your one year without a toe tag. Things don't get better when you grin and bear it, they get worse. Respect yourself first Seek out different views to understand them One thing I believe hindered me in past jobs is that I stayed pretty firmly in my bubble. I knew what I did, why I did it that way, and was confident in that. I did OK, but I wasn't learning. What I was doing was making myself indispensable. That was dumb. One of the great things about the team we have assembled at Outspoken Media is that we approach things differently. Rhea and Dawn see links, Rae sees traffic and I see brand. By seeking out the girls' viewpoints and opinion on things, even if I have no plan to change how I do things, it opens my eyes to new possibilities. I learn things that make me better at what I do. When you step out you often learn stuff that is so common to someone else and yet never would have crossed your silly little mind. Like actually using keywords in posts if you want to rank for those terms? I mean, WHO KNEW? Using Title tags? INSANE! Use microaction During last year's Expert Week, my friend Gwen Bell mentioned something called microaction when talking about how to be an entrepreneur without leaving your 9-5. Gwen said: Microaction Do a bit of this now. Not tomorrow. And see the microactions stack up. Microaction allows you to remove the fear behind a project by just taking a nibble. If I nibble a blog post at night, it means I'm left better to attack it in the morning. If I nibble at a client project before lunch, it means that after lunch I'm already started and in the groove. Choosing microaction (instead of procrastination) has pretty much saved my life. Or at least others from killing me. Learn limitations, don't assume them Your strengths are also your weaknesses Let me just address myself here for a moment: Lisa, the fact that you're 'outspoken' and honest on the blog is one of your greatest writing strengths. Trust that and never lose it. However, it also makes some people want to punch you in the face when you speak to them. realise this and correct it. Sometimes it's OK for you to STFU for a greater good. Leave the pack It's funny, you start your own business to do things your way and follow your rules… and then you instinctively revert back to being a pack animal. You go to the same conferences, use the same lead channels and become a complete replica of everyone else. During a recent partner meeting, the three of us sat down to examine what we were doing and saw some areas where the company was definitely guilty of pack mentality. We took a look at how we were spending our time, where leads were coming from and where time was being wasted. The trick is to work smarter, not harder and not identical to anyone else. Remember the joy Enjoying what you do matters. If you lose that, you lose the fire, the drive and the reason for what you're doing. Find ways to work joy into your process and to realise how lucky you are to be doing what you're doing. And if you don't feel lucky, then you need to start doing something else. Because you spend too many hours at work not to enjoy it. Also, people can tell. You can do only what you can scale I like to consider Rhea, Rae, Dawn and myself pretty awesome. However, as awesome as we are, we're still four people. And that means scale becomes essential if we're going to continue to grow and service our clients the way that we want to. And it's around that time when horrible, horrible words like 'delegating' and 'outsourcing' get thrown around. I think these words suck. I take a lot of pride in what I do. I have standards for myself and for Outspoken and one of the hardest things I had to do this year was to interview interns to come join the team. And while I kicked and screamed and hated the entire process, I know that we're doing our clients a HUGE service when bring in others and hold them to our standards. Sometimes I need to get over myself and my issues and give up control just a bit. It's usually OK. You can only survive on sheer will for so long. Those have been some of my biggest lessons over the past year. What about you? Now, more advice from smart entrepreneurs and investors: 15 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read >



