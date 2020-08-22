Walmart and Target are thriving during the pandemic thanks to stimulus spending — here are the top 9 items Americans purchased with their checks at the big-box retailers

Brendan McDermid/Reuters Target reported record earnings this week.

Walmart and Target reported blowout sales results for the second quarter of the year, boosts that both companies largely attributed to stimulus check spending.

With the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the federal government infused $US2.2 trillion into the national economy and distributed 160 million checks in an effort to help offset record unemployment rates and a looming recession.

These are the top 9 items Americans were spending stimulus money on at Walmart and Target stores.

Big box retailers like Walmart and Target are thriving during the pandemic, thanks in part to becoming go-to destinations for Americans to spend their stimulus checks.

Both companies reported blowout second quarter results this week, with online sales at Walmart doubling from the same period last year and tripling at Target – the latter of which which also reported record high same-store sales growth of 24%. Executives at both companies attributed success in the second quarter to the impact of the 160 million stimulus checks distributed to Americans, part of the federal government’s $US2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Their success also comes alongside a growing list of retailers that have recently filed for bankruptcy and permanently closed stores during the pandemic, including Neiman Marcus, Lord & Taylor, J.Crew, and Brooks Brothers, among others.

Executives at both Walmart and Target said they experienced heavy sales spikes at the beginning of the quarter as the checks were being distributed, which then began to stabilise toward the end of the earnings period. Looking ahead, both seemed cautiously optimistic on calls with investors about forthcoming sales spike catalyzed by the anticipated second possible of stimulus checks, despite stalled deliberations on the matter in Congress.

“We’re watching [sales] carefully and know a lot of conversation around the impact of stimulus, what this means going forward,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said on a call with investors this week. “And we certainly hope there’s a second round of stimulus for small businesses and American consumers.”

We took a closer look at what consumers were buying from Target and Walmart with their stimulus money.

Electronics

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As Americans looked for ways to entertain themselves while stuck at home, many turned to electronics like televisions and game consoles.

“During the second quarter, our customers were spending so much more time at home that we experienced strong sales in categories like TVs, computing, and connected home,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on a call to investors this week.

Likewise, Target also saw a significant rise in electronic purchases with 70% year-over-year growth in the category, the company reported.

Office equipment

Adam Berry/Getty Images

With corporate offices closed around the country, many newly remote workers found themselves working from home indefinitely, prompting a spike in the sales of office tools and supplies. This trend has continued in the third quarter at retailers like Walmart where “items like laptops, tablets, and home office furniture [are] performing well,” McMillon said.

“Home has been strong in the stores as customers moved into their homes and a set of offices and now beginning to have school from home,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US, said on the call.

Home decor

Wachirawut Priamphimai/Getty Images

Home decor and home improvement experienced massive growth across the board, not just at stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s, but also at Target, which reported a 30% year-over-year sales increase in these categories.

“Not surprisingly, our guests’ heightened focus on staying at home was also evident in our home category,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said on an earnings call this week.

Food

AP

For many, the stimulus checks became a vital means to help keep food on the table, and Americans flocked to retailers like Target with bargain prices to get the most bang for their buck. The retailer reported that its food, beverage, and essential categories grew by 20% year-over-year.

Outdoor entertainment and sports

Jae C. Hong/AP Children in Los Angeles swim in an inflatable pool.

Back in May, inflatable pools suddenly became one of the hottest commodities in America, as consumers looked for creative ways to stay cool as most public pools remained shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The popularity of the pools reflected an overall spike in outdoor entertainment activities and sporting goods as Americans found ways to keep themselves occupied outside and avoid enclosed spaces.

“Customers also took advantage of time for outdoor entertainment and sports, which led to strengthen those categories,” Walmart’s McMillon said.

Kitchenwear and cooking tools

Carlina Teteris / Getty Images

With restaurant dining rooms shuttered and several eateries struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic, Americans began cooking at home more than ever. This prompted not only a boom in meal kit services but also growth in the cookwear category, as consumers looked to better outfit their kitchens.

“With significant operating restrictions for restaurants across the country, families continue to prepare more meals at home, and our business has benefited from that trend,” Walmart’s McMillon said.

Cleaning supplies and paper goods

Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

Consumer demand for cleaning supplies skyrocketed in the second quarter of the year as consumers stocked up on disinfectants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Walmart’s McMillon said cleaning supplies and paper goods continue to be in “extremely high demand.”

Beauty products

Shutterstock/Alena Ozerova

Though some cosmetics like lipstick have taken a hit during the pandemic, other categories like eye makeup and skincare are soaring. Target’s Cornell said the retailer “saw a healthy acceleration” in beauty sales, and reported it doubled its growth from the first quarter to more than 20%.

Fabric and crafting products

_jure/Getty Images

With nowhere to go and little to do, much of America turned to craft projects. Walmart’s McMillon said on this week’s earnings call that the company flew through its inventory of fabric in the second quarter, and struggled to keep up with demand.

