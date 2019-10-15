9 Irish athletes have been hospitalized after falling off the top of a parade truck during a calamitous championship-winning celebration

Mirror Nine people were hospitalized as a result of the accident.

Nine Irish gaelic football players have been hospitalized following a calamitous fall from the top of a lorry during raucous title-winning celebrations.

Enniskerry GAA athletes were celebrating their first ever Wicklow Junior B championship on top of a parade truck, when a barrier appeared to give way, sending a large group tumbling onto the ground below.

Nine team-members were admitted to St Vincent’s and Tallaght Hospitals in Dublin.

Miraculously, none of the players admitted to hospital for treatment suffered life-threatening injuries, and all are expected to make a speedy recovery. Some, though, require surgery.



“Thankfully all the lads are doing OK,” an official club statement on Facebook read. “Three were sent home in the early hours of this morning, another two have been sent home earlier today with another expected this evening leaving two remaining in Vincent’s.

“No injuries are life threatening however some do require surgery.”

Local councillor Rory O’Connor told The Independent.ie after the incident: “Everyone knows each other in Enniskerry, it’s a great community all round, so everyone had worries.

“There’s a few broken bones. But nothing lethal.”

