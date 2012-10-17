9 Independence Movements That Could Reshape The World

Photo: AP

The United Kingdom formally announced on Monday that Scotland will hold a referendum in 2014 to determine whether it will leave the UK and become an independent nation.Scotland is just one of many regions around the world where there is a growing separatist movement. The worldwide economic crisis has fuelled the desire for independence in many culturally unique locales.



Some movements are marked by violence. A couple have been surprisingly peaceful recently. Some have been around for centuries, while others are quite new in the grand scheme of history.

