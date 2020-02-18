9 iconic Holden vehicles throughout history

Image: Holden

Holden will wrap up sales of its vehicles by 2021.

With a proud history in Australia, we look back at 10 iconic Holden models.

These include the Commodore, Monaro and Torana.

It’s officially the end of the road for Holden vehicles in Australia.

General Motors announced the sale, design and engineering operations of Holden vehicles will wrap up by 2021, ending the brand’s 164-year history in Australia.

In honour of the brand, we’ve rounded out a selection of 9 iconic Holden vehicles:

48-215 Holden

The 48-215. Image: Holden.

Taking it back to the early days of Holden vehicles is the 48-215, which was Holden’s first all-Aussie motor vehicle.

This O.G. came in 1948. and had two bench seats that could fit six passengers including the driver. There was enough headroom for people in the car to keep on wearing their hats.

Holden Monaro

Holden Monaro. Image: Holden

The Holden Monaro GTS 327 was the first two door coupe in Australia that came with an American V8 engine. The Monaro also gave Holden its first win during the then Bathurst 500 motor racing event in 1968.

Holden HQ

Holden HQ. Image: Which Car

The Holden HQ was one of Holden’s great successes, with the company producing more than 500,000 in three years. It included a family of cars such as coupes, wagons, panel vans, sedans and utes.

Holden HSV GEN-F

Holden HSV. Image: Car Advice.

Cruising into Australia in 2013 was the HSV Gen F, which is based on the Holden VF Commodore and includes a sleek exterior style and cabin design. It came with automatic reverse park assist, electric park brake and electric power steering.

Holden Commodore VB

VB Commodore. Image: Holden.

This was the first European designed Commodore, rolling out in 1978. And it was in a Holden Commodore that Aussie race car driver Peter Brock and his team won the 1979 Repco Reliability Trial. This was a massive 14 day race around Australia which covered around 19,000km.

EH Holden

EH Holden. Image: Holden.

The EH Holden, came out in 1963 and became the fastest selling Australian car of the time. Holden sold more than 250,000 of these vehicles during 18 months of the vehicle’s manufacture. And according to Drive, it was the company’s first to introduce optional power steering.

Holden Torana

Holden Torana. Image: Holden.

Which Car described the Torana as the “epitome of late-1970s Australian muscle-car performance”, with its ability to sail past the competition during races.

Race car drivers Peter Brock and Jim Richards won both the 1978 and 1979 Bathurst 1000 races in a Holden Torana A9X. Two other Bathurst 1000 races – in 1975 and 1976 – also won in a Holden LH Torana.

Holden Commodore VK

Holden Commodore. Image: Holden.

The VK models had interesting style features such as moulded plastic bumpers and extra side windows behind the window frames of the back window. Nonetheless when taken to the race track, Holden Commodore VK’s took out pole positing during the Bathurst 1000, in 1984 and 1986.

Holden Commodore SS V Redline

Holden Commodore VE Series II Redline SSV Sedan. Image: Holden

A manual Holden Commodore SS V Redline was the last to leave the production line from the General Motors facility that closed in the town of Elizabeth, South Australia. Able to reach 0-100km in 5.3 seconds, this Commodore is a top-notch sports sedan but still had the perks of a family friendly cabin and safety technology.

