9 Hotels Where You Can Park Your Yacht

Read the original post on Oyster.com.Some people plan summer road trips. For others, a summer adventure involves sailing or yachting on the high seas. But long boating trips are no fun without stopping to see the sights on land and stretching out your sea legs.
Luckily, these nine hotels, in beautiful locales ranging from the Caribbean to the Northeastern U.S., are situated right on marinas — so yachties can park and fuel up both their bodies and their boats.
Some resorts, such as Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys, let boaters sleep on board and still access all of the pools, restaurants, and activities on-site — all for no more than the docking fee.
Bitter End Yacht Club Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
The Bitter End Yacht Club, snuggled into a steep hill on the scenic North Sound, is a relaxed, family-friendly resort. The on-site Quarterdeck Marina can accommodate 18 yachts (up to 150 feet long, with drafts up to 15 feet), and is arguably one of the most popular destination marinas in the Caribbean.
For those staying on land for the night, the resort's tech-free rooms (no TVs or Wi-Fi here) feature stunning views from the balconies, and the sliding doors allows breezes to sweep through. The white-sand beaches at the hotel are narrow, but they are still the highlight here, offering plenty of water sports and relatively calm waters.
Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina, Montauk, The Hamptons, Long Island
This family-friendly resort has a variety of renovated rooms, suites, and villas overlooking Lake Montauk. The views take advantage of the attached marina, bobbing with boats galore, and are crowned by a white lighthouse.
The marina can accommodate large yachts and has amenities for refueling and restocking. The resort has more than 80 years of intriguing history. Rooms are pricey, but nicely decorated in nautical style. Though the location is not directly on the ocean, on-site activities and restaurants and the free shuttles to town make it a draw for an amenities-filled Hamptons getaway.
Fisher Island Hotel And Resort, Fisher Island, Miami, Florida
This 45-room hotel is located among homes of the super-rich on a lush, private island that is a 10-minute ferry ride from the Miami mainland. It doesn't have the party scene, the high-design rooms, or the gourmet restaurants of the mainland luxury hotels.
But its history, charm, and beautiful golf and tennis facilities make it a great choice for couples and families looking for something special. The two marinas on-site are the only deep-water marinas in Miami; they feature over 100 slips and can accommodate yachts of up to 250 feet.
40 1 North, Newport, Rhode Island, United States
This upscale, eco-friendly boutique hotel set on a marina attracts yacht owners by the dozens and has a hip bar scene that brings in a trendy local clientele as well. The contemporary rooms are luxuriously appointed and decked out with all the latest technology, and the rates reflect that -- they start around $500 and go up into the thousands per night.
But travellers who can afford it will enjoy gorgeous rooms and unparalleled marina views. Yacht owners can stay right on their boat in the marina rather than renting a room; marina services include dockage for yachts up to 250 feet, dockside dining directly on your yacht, Wi-Fi, launch service, dinghy dockage, a seasonal yacht tender, and more.
Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, Florida Keys, Florida
Hawks Cay Resort has the feel of a small village, due to its massive size and many amenities -- the property even has its own 85-slip marina, which can accommodate yachts of up to 110 feet. Many guests arrive by boat, as the resort is located on Duck Key, a secluded spot far from Key West's main airport.
The property largely attracts families looking for a quiet vacation, thanks in part to family-friendly features such as a dolphin experience, kids' club, and multi-bedroom villas. Plus, the beach has calm waters, though some guests may be disappointed by its small size. There is not much to do outside the resort, however, due to the remote location. Those paying a docking fee and staying on their boats will still get access to the resort's facilities.
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour, Bahamas
A small, isolated, time-share-style hotel with big, beautiful suites, a marina, a friendly staff that zips around on golf carts, and managers that greet returning guests like family -- Old Bahama Bay feels more yacht club than resort.
But activities are limited -- just boating or lounging by the isolated beach or pool -- and to some travellers, it's boring. For those arriving by boat, the marina has 72 slips with a depth of eight feet at low tide, and can accommodate vessels up to 120 feet. Bahamian Customs and Immigration services are offered on-site.
Coral Lagoon Resort and Marina, Marathon, Florida Keys, Florida
The Coral Lagoon Resort & Marina has 25 airy, cheerful cottage units that dwarf typical hotel rooms. They're tasteful and homey, with a tropical colour palate of yellows, greens, and blues; full kitchens; porches; and high-tech amenities including flat-screen TVs with cable, DVD players, and iPod docks.
Its location on Marathon makes it popular with sport fishermen, and the property's marina make it especially convenient for guests with boats. There's an on-site dock master, dockside water and electrical utilities, and fish cleaning and fillet stations.
Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa, Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos, Mexico
The 155 suites at the all-inclusive Marina Fiesta Resort & Spa are clean and spacious with a subtle nautical theme. The beds and furniture are comfortable (though the furniture in some rooms feels worn and dated), the showers large, and the bathrooms clean.
But the hotel's location near downtown Cabo San Lucas may be its greatest draw: staying here puts you a few minutes' walk away from popular Medano Beach, shopping at the Puerto Paraiso mall, myriad dining options, and vibrant nightlife. It's also located directly on Marina Cabo San Lucas, which has 380 slips for boats over 300 feet.
The Grove Isle Hotel & Spa, Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida
Isolated on its own, 20-acre island off the coast of funky Coconut Grove, the Grove Isle offers big, beautiful rooms (each with a balcony and a stunning view), a spa, 12 tennis courts, an open-air restaurant, a superb fitness centre, and a private marina. But there's no beach, just a patch of sand on some concrete by the pool.
