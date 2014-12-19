9 Hot Toys Every Kid Wants For The Holidays This Year

Still can’t figure out what to get your nieces and nephews for Christmas?
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
We gathered some of the most popular toys that kids want this year using the National Retail Federation’s survey, and eBay’s list of the most popular toy in every state.
LEGOs have been around forever and it's always a safe gift to buy the kids in your life.
Get the little guy or gal the 'creative bucket' and let their imaginations soar. It comes with LEGOs of every colour in a fun LEGO-shaped bucket. Kids can 'build animals, buildings, vehicles, and much more!'
Price: $US80.89
Kids of all ages will love an iPad.
iPads have a lot of fun games, but they are also a great educational tool. Parents can download Leapfrog learning apps for their younger children, and older kids can download books to read.
Price: $US363.59
A doll is a classic gift that every kid will love, and this Lalaloopsy doll has an extra element of fun.
She comes as a blank slate that kids can colour in to make their own designs. With cold water, the marker washes clean and you can make a completely new design.
Price: $US29.99
Remote control cars can entertain kids for hours, and what's a cooler car than the Batmobile?
The Dark Knight Trilogy U-Command Batmobile is controlled by remote control and has a light-up windshield and a lot of sound effects.
Price: $US79.95
This Jewelry Design Super Set has everything from string, to beads, to charms, and can make 200+ pieces of jewelry.
The set also comes with a case to store all of the jewelry after it's made.
Price: $US19.99
The Star Wars Command Millennium Falcon Set comes with 7 vehicles and 24 figurines. It includes an exclusive Luke Skywalker figure, and the Millennium Falcon can launch forward.
It's the perfect gift for a future Star Wars fan.
Price: $US34.67
Doc McStuffins is a television show on Disney that kids love.
With a Doc McStuffins Doctor's Bag, kids can pretend to be McStuffins herself. The kit comes with a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, a doctor's bag and more.
Price: $US33.99
Transformers are classic toys that will never go out of style. The Age of Extinction Stomp and Chomp Grimlock Figure changes from a dinosaur-like figure to a robot in one step.
The Grimlock also lights up and has different sound effects.
Price: $US85.oo
