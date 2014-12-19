9 Hot Toys Every Kid Wants For The Holidays This Year

Amazon Get them excited for the new Start Wars movie in 2015.

Still can’t figure out what to get your nieces and nephews for Christmas?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We gathered some of the most popular toys that kids want this year using the National Retail Federation’s survey, and eBay’s list of the most popular toy in every state.

Elsa's dress from Disney's Frozen will make dress-up time more fun. Kids can't get enough of Disney's Frozen, so what's better than being able to dress up like Elsa and pretend you're in the movie, too? You can also buy a Frozen microphone that plays the hit song 'Let It Go,' to go along with the new dress. Price: $US12.23, $US19.95 LEGOs will never go out of style. LEGOs have been around forever and it's always a safe gift to buy the kids in your life. Get the little guy or gal the 'creative bucket' and let their imaginations soar. It comes with LEGOs of every colour in a fun LEGO-shaped bucket. Kids can 'build animals, buildings, vehicles, and much more!' Price: $US80.89 If you're looking to splurge, they will love an iPad mini. Kids of all ages will love an iPad. iPads have a lot of fun games, but they are also a great educational tool. Parents can download Leapfrog learning apps for their younger children, and older kids can download books to read. Price: $US363.59 Lalaloopsy is a doll that kids can colour in and make their own. A doll is a classic gift that every kid will love, and this Lalaloopsy doll has an extra element of fun. She comes as a blank slate that kids can colour in to make their own designs. With cold water, the marker washes clean and you can make a completely new design. Price: $US29.99 A remote control Batmobile is perfect for the Marvel comic-loving kid. Remote control cars can entertain kids for hours, and what's a cooler car than the Batmobile? The Dark Knight Trilogy U-Command Batmobile is controlled by remote control and has a light-up windshield and a lot of sound effects. Price: $US79.95 A jewelry making set will keep them busy for hours on end. This Jewelry Design Super Set has everything from string, to beads, to charms, and can make 200+ pieces of jewelry. The set also comes with a case to store all of the jewelry after it's made. Price: $US19.99 Star Wars action figures are the perfect way to get kids ready for the 2015 movie. The Star Wars Command Millennium Falcon Set comes with 7 vehicles and 24 figurines. It includes an exclusive Luke Skywalker figure, and the Millennium Falcon can launch forward. It's the perfect gift for a future Star Wars fan. Price: $US34.67 Disney's Doc McStuffins character is very popular right now. Doc McStuffins is a television show on Disney that kids love. With a Doc McStuffins Doctor's Bag, kids can pretend to be McStuffins herself. The kit comes with a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, a doctor's bag and more. Price: $US33.99 Every kid should have Transformers. Transformers are classic toys that will never go out of style. The Age of Extinction Stomp and Chomp Grimlock Figure changes from a dinosaur-like figure to a robot in one step. The Grimlock also lights up and has different sound effects. Price: $US85.oo

