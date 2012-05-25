9 Hilarious Ways To Haze A New Wall Street Intern

Photo: andydr via Flickr

Summer is nigh, and soon a new crop of interns will descend onto New York, with many headed to Wall Street.While we always get a kick out of the ridiculous antics interns get into, we also appreciate the bankers that think them up. And as the students start their Wall Street internships, we expect they’ll get the customary “getting-to-know-you” hazing.



And in case you Wall Streeters were running out of ideas, the posters at the WallStreetOasis forums have put together a helpful list.

