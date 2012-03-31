9 Funky Gadgets That Are No April Fools' Joke

Photo: Thingiverse

A lot of crazy gadget passes our eyes everyday here at Business Insider.This month alone, we stumbled upon countless wonky gadgets that vary across all categories of unique, from really weird to plain awesome.



Believe it or not, you can actually own any one of these wild gadgets.

Here’s our roundup of the tech you may have missed this month that are most certainly buyable.

9: Knuckle case If you're sick and tired of being called an Apple fanboy, the knuckle case should get some people off your back. This all-aluminium body iPhone case is durable and looks intimidating, but please don't actually punch the anyone with it. You might end up hurting yourself. Price: $99 8: iPhone Boom Mic With iPhones quickly becoming one of the most popular videography tools, you'll want some crisp sound to go with movies you make with your iPhone. This boom mic accessories should do the trick. You can focus the sound to whatever you're recording and skip the background noise most phones pick up. Price: $40 7: gumPhone case The creator of gumPhone believes using your hands to hold your gadgets is totally painful on the arms. Why not work out our jaw muscle instead? It's even got a cut-out for the camera lens so you can aim with your mouth. Weird. Price: Free (you can download the blueprint to 3D print on your own). 6: Grace FireDock A lot of iPhone and iPad docks float the market, but we've yet to see too many that are compatible with the Kindle Fire. Enters Grace Digital Audio's FireDock which doubles as a charger for the tablet. The FireDock is slated for a July release, but you can put yourself on a waiting list to purchase one. Price: $130 5: Handpresso Auto Need espresso on the go? Pull over to the side of the road and make your own with Handpresso Auto, a handheld espresso machine that only needs power from your car's cigarette socket to run. The Handpresso store offers a variety of espresso pods to fit your taste buds. Price: $200 4: Inflatable Life-Size Portal Turret Portal 2 was an amazing Sci-Fi video game that still makes its round in nerd culture. With this inflatable turret, you can take it with you to the beach to defend your spot in the sun while you're out swimming. Price: $30 for one, $60 for three 3: Marshall Amp Fridge Music lovers, rejoice. This Marshall amp might look like the real deal, but it actually conceals your favourite beverages so you can refresh in between set lists. You can put yourself on the waiting list for this amp as well since it is scheduled to deliver this upcoming October. Price: $300 2: Sanwa USB Card Reader for Android The great thing about Android is it's compatible with a lot of gadgets you already own that aren't in the Apple family. Attach this USB card reader so you can directly sync between your digital camera, USB mouse, or a scanner to your Android. Price: $40 1: Swann MP3 DJ Doorbell If your mobile phones can have ringtones, why not your home, too? With the capabilities of storing up to 32GB of music, you can have your guests arrive at the sound of your favourite tunes or double it as a speaker. The kit comes with a software to help edit songs down to a few seconds so it fits as a doorbell chime. Price: $50 Want gadgets on a budget? Check our 14 awesome gadgets under $100 >

