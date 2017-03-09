9 female Australian execs read feedback Jimmy Kimmel-style about women in boardrooms

Maxine Horne/ AICD.

International Women’s Day is wrapping up worldwide.

In support for the day the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) asked nine successful female directors to read out feedback on whether there should be more women in Australian boardrooms.

“This year’s theme is #BeBoldForChange which aims to inspire both men and women to be leaders within their spheres of influence and to take action to accelerate gender parity,” the organisation said.

Appropriating the Jimmy Kimmel-style “Mean Tweets” concept, here’s how it went down.

