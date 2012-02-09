9 Fancy Mansions With Incredible Bathtubs

Photo: Zillow

This post originally appeared at Zillow.It used to be that taking a bath was a weekly duty that involved rolling a metal wash-bin or wooden barrel inside the house, which was then laboriously filled with kettle-heated water.



Depending on the wealth and hygienic attitude of the family, the entire family took turns bathing in the same water — one after another, right down to the baby.

Today, the idea of bathing takes on a whole different attitude. Bathtubs are so much easier to find, fill, and luxuriate in — especially since in some real estate circles, tubs are nothing short of a status symbol.

Whether you take a dip regularly or enjoy a long soak just once in a while, there’s no denying that being submerged in warm water is an indulgence many of us enjoy. To that end, we rounded up a collection of lavish bathtubs that may have you grabbing for the bubble bath and good book. Perhaps even some bubbly.

