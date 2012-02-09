9 Fancy Mansions With Incredible Bathtubs

Photo: Zillow
This post originally appeared at Zillow.It used to be that taking a bath was a weekly duty that involved rolling a metal wash-bin or wooden barrel inside the house, which was then laboriously filled with kettle-heated water.
Depending on the wealth and hygienic attitude of the family, the entire family took turns bathing in the same water — one after another, right down to the baby.
Today, the idea of bathing takes on a whole different attitude. Bathtubs are so much easier to find, fill, and luxuriate in — especially since in some real estate circles, tubs are nothing short of a status symbol.
Whether you take a dip regularly or enjoy a long soak just once in a while, there’s no denying that being submerged in warm water is an indulgence many of us enjoy. To that end, we rounded up a collection of lavish bathtubs that may have you grabbing for the bubble bath and good book. Perhaps even some bubbly.
6001 La Jolla Scenic Dr S #6015, La Jolla CA
For sale: $14,990,000
Forget porcelain or ceramic. This stunning soaking tub is carved from solid granite and weighs one ton. Situated in the master suite, the tub is only a small sampling of this home's luxury. From a hospital-grade air filtration system to a home theatre with a 20-foot screen, nearly every fixture in this La Jolla home is over-the-top.
For sale: $1,695,000
Forget about feeling chilly drafts when you're in for the long soak. This Bellingham, WA home for sale has smartly situated a gas fireplace right next to the bathtub. What makes the setting even more inviting is that the soak area is part of the master bedroom, where the tub and gas fireplace combination makes for the ultimate winter retreat.
For sale: $26,500,000
What else would you expect in a 1910 limestone mansion, but a gorgeous clawfoot tub? The Upper East Side townhouse has been completely renovated with touches of whimsy, including this bathroom featuring a cloud mural and hanging bubble fixture above the tub.
53 Strand Beach Dr., Dana Point CA
For sale: $23,500,000
While most bathtubs are built into the wall, or set off in a corner, this home for sale in Dana Point makes a strong statement with the unusual placement of a deep soaking tub set in an exposed bathing room off the master bedroom. The Italian-inspired home spans 9,000-square-feet on nearly a quarter-acre property.
1200 Club View Dr PH 22, Los Angeles CA
For sale: $22,332,800
Relax in a tub that's 22 floors above downtown L.A., complete with wide views of the skyline. Developed by the builder of the world's tallest buildings, the penthouse in Beverly West Residences not only features a phenomenal bathtub view, but also private elevator access, high-tech control of the home through an iPad and 24-hour concierge services.
For sale: $25 million
Unwind after a few downhill runs in a retreat home only six miles from the slopes. The European-style home features a deep, free-standing tub facing the Rocky Mountains and the city below. Sitting on 4.13 acres, the Aspen estate also has a dramatic infinity-edged pool and outdoor living spaces for when the snow melts.
(undisclosed address), Santa Barbara CA
For sale: $19,995,000
For those who don't mind being part of the scenery, the bathroom in this Montecito home for sale may be appealing. Like the rest of this modern home, the bathroom walls are all glass with views of the surrounding lawn. The listing agent of the Glass Pavilion claims the property is private, but the bathtub's location may test the comfort level of any shy bather.
(undisclosed address), New York, New York
For sale: $28,000,000
Set against a tiled mural of a Greek figure, this circular, stainless steel tub makes a bold statement. Located in a TriBeCa townhouse, it is one of five bathrooms. An expensive option for even pricey New York, the home features a full-floor master suite, nearly 11,000 square feet of space and three terraces.
For sale: $21,500,000
Bathe as the Romans did, surrounded by marble tile in the tub in this house for sale in Naples. Situated on 0.8 acres, the property includes 125 feet of beachfront and membership to the prestigious Port Royal Club. Built in 2002, the home includes a recently updated audio/visual system with HVAC control and lighting control.
