9 facts about flirting that single -- and married -- people should know

In a 2004 review of the literature on flirting, Northern Illinois University professor David Dryden Henningsen identified six different motivations for the behaviour:

• Sex: trying to get in bed • Fun: treating it like a sport • Exploring: trying to see what it would be like to be in a relationship • Relational: trying to increase the intimacy of a relationship • Esteem: increasing one's own self esteem • Instrumental: trying to get something from the other person

In that study, Henningsen asked 101 female and 99 male students to write out a hypothetical flirty conversation between a man and a woman, then identify the motivations for the things they said.

The behaviours broke down along gender norms: men were significantly more likely to have a sexual motivation, while women tended to have a relational one.