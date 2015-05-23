9 Facebook facts you weren't aware of

Justin Sullivan/Getty Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

With almost 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide, Facebook is easily the world’s largest social media site.

But how much do you know about its actual users?

Marketing firm Wishpond put together 40 of the latest facts and stats about Facebook.

We’ve narrowed it down to 9 of the most interesting findings.

But Facebook may not be all that safe. 66% of teenage girls claim to have been bullied on Facebook. Facebook post interactions shot up more than 225% on the day a user changed their relationship status. But only 28% of newlyweds changed their Facebook status within hours of getting married. The most common type of friend to get 'unfriended' was a high school friend. The reason: inappropriate or polarising posts. The Simpsons has the most Facebook fans (69.6 million) among all TV shows, followed by Mr. Bean and Spongebob. The country with the most active Facebook users is Canada. Combined with the US, the two countries have a total of roughly 157 million daily active users. Facebook has 253 million daily active users in Asia. That's pretty good considering Facebook is banned in China.

