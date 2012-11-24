How To Stock Your Home Bar Like A Professional Bartender

Megan Willett, Julie Zeveloff
eben freeman bartenderMaster mixologist Eben Freeman

Before you spend your entire paycheck trying to collect an impressive array of bottles that you may only use sparingly for your home bar, consider starting out with just the basics.Having the essential tools you need will allow you to make a variety of cocktails, and look like a master barman while doing so.

Business Insider got the inside scoop on the must-have tools and ingredients from Eben Freeman, master mixologist and director of beverage operations for chef Michael White’s AltaMarea group.

So go on and impress your guests.

A speed-pour helps avoid spills and ensures accurate measurements.

Eben recommends the Spill-Stop tapered metal pour spout.

Price: $10.68.

A jigger can be used to measure ingredients and comes in different sizes.

Eben recommends Cocktail Kingdom's Stainless Steel Japanese Style Jigger (1 oz/2 oz).

Price: $8.95.

A cocktail strainer can be used to remove ice from a shaker.

Eben recommends Hawthorne's strainer with a tight spring.

Price: $3.

Cocktail shakers come in a variety of styles, like the Cobbler, Boston, and Parisian.

Eben recommends the Yukiwa Boston Shaker and the Yarai Mixing Glass.

Price: $89.95.

A barspoon can be used to stir and layer cocktails.

Eben recommends the Teardrop 40cm Barspoon.

Price: $28.95.

A hand juicer can be used to juice fresh fruits right into a drink, and will impress your friends.

Eben recommends the AMCO Juice Squeezer.

Price: $9.10.

Stock up on base spirits: gin, rum, whiskey, vodka and tequila.

Eben recommends starting with any two, based on your own drink preferences.

Price: Varies by liquor, brand, and store.

Pick up a couple of liqueurs that complement your base spirits.

Eben recommends PAMA liquor, which can replace Sweet Vermouth in a classic Manhattan and jazz up an ordinary Tom Collins.

Price: Varies by store, check the website for more details.

Step it up with a bottle of bitters, which come in a ton of flavours.

Eben recommends Angostura Bitters and Peychaud's Bitters if you only have room for a couple.

Price: Varies by brand and store (ranging from $5 to $20).

Sometimes it's best to leave it to the experts.

