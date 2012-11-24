How To Stock Your Home Bar Like A Professional Bartender

Before you spend your entire paycheck trying to collect an impressive array of bottles that you may only use sparingly for your home bar, consider starting out with just the basics.Having the essential tools you need will allow you to make a variety of cocktails, and look like a master barman while doing so.
Business Insider got the inside scoop on the must-have tools and ingredients from Eben Freeman, master mixologist and director of beverage operations for chef Michael White’s AltaMarea group.
So go on and impress your guests.
Eben recommends starting with any two, based on your own drink preferences.
Price: Varies by liquor, brand, and store.
Eben recommends PAMA liquor, which can replace Sweet Vermouth in a classic Manhattan and jazz up an ordinary Tom Collins.
Price: Varies by store, check the website for more details.
Eben recommends Angostura Bitters and Peychaud's Bitters if you only have room for a couple.
Price: Varies by brand and store (ranging from $5 to $20).
