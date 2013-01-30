9 Accessories Every Guy Should Have In His Bachelor Pad

Photo: Vapor Sky
Having a bachelor pad isn’t just about the location — it’s also about all the cool accessories you can stock it with.But which ones do you need to make sure everyone, from your friends to your mum, are impressed with your place?
We rounded up a list of nine of our favourite home accessories on the market right now that will take your apartment to the next level.
For your inner frat guy, this domino-shaped invention allows you to turn any stable surface into a beer opener. It's made with a built-in magnet to catch the bottle caps, and will keep your furniture and counter tops ding-free.
It's always a good idea to keep a candle in the house, whether you need to set the mood or cover up an odor. But instead of choosing a flowery option, go for these Cire Trudon candles that smell like tobacco, leather, cedar, and cut grass.
Every guy's place should have some sort of game table — pool, ping pong, foosball, or poker. We recommend this electropolished steel foosball table since it would look great in any loft space.
Don't let ice cubes water down your liquor — invest in the SPARQ USA Soapstones that keep your drink of choice ice-cold for over 30 minutes.
Keep your wingtips, loafers, lace-ups, and oxfords shiny and new with your own valet kit. This Tricker's version comes with tins of polish, leather cream, a shoe horn, and a buffing cloth.
Sure you have a tool kit, but consider investing in this Swiss + Tech 19-in-1 Keychain Multitool as well. It has two hex wrenches, six screwdrivers, pliers, a bottle opener, a wire cutter, and more.
Keep survival gear stashed around your house just in case, like these UCO Stormproof Matches. They're waterproof, windproof, and burn for 15 seconds — exactly what you need when the power goes out in harsh conditions.
This drink dispenser will impress house guests when it pours perfect 1.5-ounce shots every time. Simply mount leak-proof Shot Tender on any wall or shelf, and insert your liquor of choice.
Upgrade your space with some original art to impress guests. We recommend these Resonant Decor paintings that are created by taking the waveform of your favourite sound (song, movie line, etc.) and printing the final image on high-quality canvas.
