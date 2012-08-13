9 Essential Gadget Accessories

Looking for some new accessories to complement your favourite gadgets?
We’ve put together this list of essential gadgets that are sure to breathe new life into an older device.
The list includes wooden headphones, a cool organisation tool called the Grid-It, our favourite Bluetooth speaker, and much more.
Keep reading to check out the full list.
The Big Jambox packs a powerful punch. With heavy bass and an overall quality sound, the Big Jambox is one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers out right now.
The Big Jambox's battery lasts about 8 hours and it has a built-in microphone in case you wanted to have a big conference call.
Price: $298.86
Having a keyboard for your iPad is useful if you type anything longer than an email on the tablet.
The ultra thin keyboard cover instantly attaches securely to your iPad 2 and new iPad. You virtually never have to worry about charging the keyboard either. Logitech says the device sports a 6-month battery life on a full charge.
Price: $95.93
These headphones sound just as good as they look. The ts01's feature a real wood rear housing construction for controlled bass response, smooth mid range and natural resonance.
The headphones include four sets of ear housings to fit any ear type.
Price: $44.88
The olloClip allows your iPhone 4 or 4S to take dynamic photos.
The add-on provides you with a compact fisheye lens and macro lens, causing your photos to truly stand out.
Price: $69.95
No matter what Android phone you have it always pays to have more space. Take advantage of this awesome deal and you'll have plenty of storage for photos, music, movies, and more.
Price: $17.09
It doesn't matter which gadgets you have the Mophie powerstation will charge all of them.
The powerstation sports a huge battery that is capable of charging multiple gadgets at once. It also includes a special high-output battery that provides fast charging that's 4 times faster than traditional USB batteries.
Price: $56.95
The Cocoon Grid-It is an amazing accessory for the organisation junky.
The Grid-It makes it ridiculously easy to find chargers, pens, cords, and all the things that you typically have to dig inside a bag for. It comes in various shapes, colours, and sizes.
Price: $14.01
If you're always on the go and never near Wifi the Verizon Jetpack is an excellent hotspot. The device allows up to 10 devices to surf the web at once equipped with Verizon's lightning fast 4G LTE.
The device itself costs $50.
Get your DJ on with this Philip's dual dock mini hi-fi. This monster lets you play and charge your iPod touch or iPhone. The hi-fi allows you to mix and scratch your own sets.
Specs include 300W of total power, a 3.5mm jack for other audio, two 5.25-inch subwoofers and two 2-inch tweeters, an integrated lighting system, an FM radio, and much more.
Price: $470 (approx.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.