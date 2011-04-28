9 People To Thank For Pizza

Founders (above, left to right) Randy Crochet, Robbie Vitrano, Brock Fillinger and Jeff Leach (seated)

Year opened: 2006

Number of locations: 14

Signature pie: The Superbiotic -- 'prebiotic' fibre crust, mozzarella, herbed tomato sauce, mixed vegetables

Franchise startup costs: $275,000-$350,000

For the founders of Naked Pizza, the goal was to demonstrate that food can help fight obesity and chronic disease. To that end, they set out to create their version of the world's healthiest pizza. The crust is made of a blend of 10 grains and seeds, as well as prebiotics -- fibre that some claim improves digestion.

The pies are topped with sauce made without transfats, butter, added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup; skim-milk mozzarella; and meats from animals raised without growth hormones or antibiotics. Also setting the business apart is its aggressive social media strategy which taps outlets such as Twitter and Facebook to communicate its vision to its customers.

