9 enormous log cabins that have all the luxuries of a modern mansion

These aren’t your stereotypical log cabins scattered throughout the woods.
With the help of Zillow, the largest real estate network on the web, we’ve found some of America’s most incredibly luxurious log cabins for sale — with asking prices from over $US5 million to $US19.5 million.
From snow-capped getaways in the West to a New York cabin submerged in the forest, here are 10 log cabins designed for way more than camping.
Privacy is an understatement when it comes to this 7,554-square-foot lakefront estate. The spacious living areas inside combine with the 10 acres outside to form the ultimate secluded vacation home.
This 7,638-square-foot ski-in/ski-out log cabin has seven bedrooms, an elevator, and a home theatre. It also boasts an outdoor spa with one of the home's seven fireplaces.
Nestled among the trees on over 300 acres of land is Butte Meadows Ranch. The five-bedroom log home has a walkout basement, vaulted ceilings, and exposed stone, adding a rustic feel to the interior.
There's a 1.2 acre pond with trout on the property, along with a wooden swing for late summer nights.
A mere 20 minutes from Park City, Utah, this 7,114-square-foot home is ideal for winter sports fans. Designed by Utah architect Mark Bates, the cabin sits on Wolf Creek Ranch -- 160 acres of gently sloped, tree-covered land. The estate has its own pond and features private roads.
This Sitka Log cabin rests on the 70 acres that make up Colorado's Shadow Creek Ranch. The estate's seven-bedroom home features spacious living areas and an outdoor patio that's perfect for entertaining friends and family.
According to the listing, 171 Peak View is 'one of the most refined log homes in the entire Vail Valley,' and it comes fully furnished. A theatre, hot tub, sauna, and beautiful wine cellar are spread out among the home's 10,000 square feet.
There's also an outdoor fire wall to heat up chilly winter evenings.
This Washington ranch is a turnkey property with multiple furnished homes and amenities -- including a spa pavilion and rifle range. Perched on over 900 acres of land, the log cabin could easily be transformed into a luxury resort.
This three-bedroom log cabin is part of Mill Creek Ranch, located between a charming Western town called Ennis and the resort-filled Big Sky community. With over 1,900 acres, the estate promises excellent hunting and fishing in the nearby Lee Metcalf Wilderness.
Formerly owned by aviation entrepreneur Howard Hughes, this historic home (known as Summerside) is made from 1943 timber and blends into its surroundings. The seven-bedroom cabin sits on five-and-a-half acres with a guesthouse, its own pier, boat lift, mooring buoy facilities, and gorgeous lake views.
