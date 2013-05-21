8 Currencies That Could Tank As Commodities Collapse

A big story this year has been the decline in commodities.

That’s bad news for countries and currencies that are closely tied to commodities.

In a note, Sebastien Galy has a quick rundown of what currencies are associated with what commodities:

Aussie Dollar : aluminum, coal & wheat

Canadian Dollar : oil and wheat

South African Rand : coal & platinum

Chilean Peso : copper

Mexican Peso: oil & silver

Russian Rubel: oil, nickel, platinum, wheat

Brazilian Real: oil

Norwegian Kroner: oil

