9 Creative Ways Bernanke Could Stimulate The Economy Right Now

Is the Fed out of bullets?



Nah. As Mike O’Rourke of BTIG pointed out in his Thursday-night note, the only limit to the number of bullets is Bernanke’s imagination.

So to help him, we’re going to suggest various ways the Fed could stimulate the economy right now.

