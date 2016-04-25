8 crazy things tech companies have bought for their execs

Biz Carson
Larry ellisonEzra Shaw/Getty

Tech executives already get paid a lot, but sometimes companies tuck a little something extra into their compensation.

And these things come to light in government filings that have to go into detail on how much their top brass makes.

Much of the money an exec makes is just salary and stock, but sometimes they get a little extra. Here’s some of the craziest perks these industry leaders have received:

Salesforce bought its new COO a fancy $41,000 watch in 2015.

Salesforce COO Keith Block

In lieu of your typical bonus, Salesforce paid $40,564 for a new watch for its COO Keith Block 'in recognition of his success leading the sales organisation in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016,' the SEC filing states.

Salesforce declined to comment on exactly what type of watch Block received.

Salesforce also paid $33,400 to evacuate a sick family member of its CPO from a foreign country.

Not a photo of the actual evacuation.

Chief Product Officer and President Alexandre Drayon used Salesforce aircraft to evacuate a family member from a developing country for a medical emergency. The cost to the company was $33,400 and was factored in as part of his other compensation.

Oracle pays for its top execs to get legal help for their political donations.

Oracle hired lawyers to make sure its executives know how to comply with reporting their political campaign contributions. Founder Larry Ellison received $5,780 worth of advice in fiscal year 2015. Money put to good use since Ellison is the top Silicon Valley donor to presidential candidates currently.

Oracle also doled out $325 in services each to four other members of its leadership team.

Google paid Eric Schmidt $672,400 to fly guests to one conference.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

In 2014, Google paid for its executive chairman to fly multiple planes to a conference he organised somewhere in the US. But not much more is known about what it was or what they were meeting about, making this one of the largest mystery expenses.

HP Inc. paid $2 million to relocate its CEO from Singapore to Palo Alto, CA.

HP CEO Dion Weisler

Dion Weisler got an extra $2.4 million in a relocation bonus for his move from Singapore to Palo Alto in late 2015.

HP's top brass also received $18,000 each for financial planning.

Shutterstock

Twitter executives paid more than $110,00 for personal car services.

Twitter doled out $41,209 in personal car services to former CEO Dick Costolo. Former VP of Product Kevin Weil took $69,692 worth of rides.

PayPal paid $109,410 to protect its CEO during his personal vacations.

Dan Schulman (L), president of PayPal and chairman of Symantec, chats with Juan Carlos Pinzón Bueno (R), minister of national defence of Colombia, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

It's standard (and costly) to protect a CEO, but PayPal's Dan Schulman gets extra security even during his personal vacations.

