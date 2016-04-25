8 crazy things tech companies have bought for their execs

Tech executives already get paid a lot, but sometimes companies tuck a little something extra into their compensation.
And these things come to light in government filings that have to go into detail on how much their top brass makes.
Much of the money an exec makes is just salary and stock, but sometimes they get a little extra. Here’s some of the craziest perks these industry leaders have received:
In lieu of your typical bonus, Salesforce paid $40,564 for a new watch for its COO Keith Block 'in recognition of his success leading the sales organisation in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016,' the SEC filing states.
Salesforce declined to comment on exactly what type of watch Block received.
Chief Product Officer and President Alexandre Drayon used Salesforce aircraft to evacuate a family member from a developing country for a medical emergency. The cost to the company was $33,400 and was factored in as part of his other compensation.
Oracle hired lawyers to make sure its executives know how to comply with reporting their political campaign contributions. Founder Larry Ellison received $5,780 worth of advice in fiscal year 2015. Money put to good use since Ellison is the top Silicon Valley donor to presidential candidates currently.
Oracle also doled out $325 in services each to four other members of its leadership team.
In 2014, Google paid for its executive chairman to fly multiple planes to a conference he organised somewhere in the US. But not much more is known about what it was or what they were meeting about, making this one of the largest mystery expenses.
Dion Weisler got an extra $2.4 million in a relocation bonus for his move from Singapore to Palo Alto in late 2015.
Twitter doled out $41,209 in personal car services to former CEO Dick Costolo. Former VP of Product Kevin Weil took $69,692 worth of rides.
It's standard (and costly) to protect a CEO, but PayPal's Dan Schulman gets extra security even during his personal vacations.
