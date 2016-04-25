8 crazy things tech companies have bought for their execs

Tech executives already get paid a lot, but sometimes companies tuck a little something extra into their compensation.

And these things come to light in government filings that have to go into detail on how much their top brass makes.

Much of the money an exec makes is just salary and stock, but sometimes they get a little extra. Here’s some of the craziest perks these industry leaders have received:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.