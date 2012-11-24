9 Companies That Create Marketing People Actually Love

Moosejaw is a outdoor apparel and sporting goods company.

Big whoop, there's lots of 'em, right?

That's one of the reasons their marketing is so fantastic--because they find a way to stand out in that already heavily saturated industry by positioning their products in a more entertaining, less clinical way.

When you go to most sites in this industry, you're reading about things like the lens width on your ski goggles. Yawn. Moosejaw's marketing content tells you all that … but in a way that doesn't make you want to take a nap on your desk. Take their site layout, for example. When you're looking up shirts, you see headings like these:

They're trying to show you their new items in stock, pretty common for ecommerce companies, but instead of just saying 'New Items,' they say something that your buddy might say to you. Or, what an in-store associate would say if you visited a location (way to replicate the in-store experience online, guys)!

They even get a little ridiculous. Take this heading, for instance:

'I have never eaten a radish.' What? I don't even totally get that joke, but I love that it shows they don't take themselves too seriously. They think shopping should be a fun experience, and they do their best to make it feel like that with their marketing content. If you want a laugh, spend some more time perusing their website … you'll find content like this on every page.

