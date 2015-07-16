9 cheap alternatives to the iPhone that are almost as good

You no longer have to spend a fortune to get a great smartphone.

Many major Android phone manufacturers now make phones that are almost as good as high-end devices like the Galaxy S6 or the iPhone 6, but cost significantly less.

Below are some of the best phones that are good enough to get you by without breaking the bank.

Motorola Moto G LTE (Unlocked) and Moto E (Unlocked) The latest Moto G with LTE comes with a good 720p 4.5-inch screen and a microSD port so you can store more music or photos. It also runs an unmodified version of Android for snappy performance. Price: $US199.99 The Moto E is the low-end model, as it has a 540p 4.5-inch screen, but it's still perfectly capable as a smartphone, and it has a microSD port for more storage, as well as LTE. Price: $US149.99 Both phones work on most networks if you put in a SIM card. Huawei P8 Lite (Unlocked) Huawei's P8 Lite is a good-looking phone with a metal border that gives it a premium look and feel compared with most mid-range devices, which tend to be plastic only. It can either have two SIM cards, or one SIM card and a microSD card for expandable storage. Price: $US250 Samsung Galaxy Alpha (AT&T) The Alpha looks positively premium with its metal border. It also has a sharp, bright, and colourful 720p 4.7-inch display, as well as LTE and a snappy processor inside. Price: $US199.99 without a contract Lumia 640 and 640 XL Though they're mostly plastic, Microsoft makes beautiful, colourful smartphones. The Lumia 640 and 640 XL are no exception. The 640 has a 5-inch 720p display and the 640 XL has a 5.7-inch display, also at 720p. Both phones run Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows Phone 8.1, and they will run Windows Phone 10 when it's released later this year. Price: $US129 for Lumia 640, $US249 for 640 XL Asus ZenFone 2 (Unlocked) The Asus ZenFone 2 already differentiates itself from many mid-range phones with its 1080p 5.5-inch display, but its ultra-fast processor makes it special, which makes for the best performance of the bunch. Price: $US299 Alcatel One Touch Idol 3 (Unlocked) The Alcatel One Touch Idol 3 is one of the prettiest phones of the bunch with its classy brushed plastic back and faux-chrome accents. This Android phone has a 1080p 5.5-inch display, a 13-megapixel camera, and a microSD slot for additional storage. Price: $US279.99 LG G Stylo The LG G Stylo is the only phone here that comes with a stylus, so those who look longingly at the Galaxy Note phones (that also come with styli) but don't want to shell out the $US700+ for it can rejoice. It has a 720p 5.7-inch display, 13-megapixel camera, and a microSD slot for expanding storage for music and other media. Price: Between $US200 and $US300 OnePlus One (Unlocked) The OnePlus One is somewhat of an anomaly, as it has premium specs for a mid-range price tag. It has a fantastic 1080p 5.5-inch screen, 13-megapixel camera, snappy processor, and a great design. The OnePlus One is over a year old now and the new OnePlus Two is just over the horizon, but it can still be considered a premium top-end device, even today. It's hands-down the best deal you can get out of any of the devices listed here. Price: $US249 HTC Desire 520, Desire 526, Desire 626, and Desire 626S These phones aren't available quite yet, but they will be worthy contenders for your pocket. The Desire 520 is the lowest-end model, with a 4.5-inch 480p display, 8-megapixel camera, and a microSD port for adding more music and photos. The Desire 526 has a 4.7-inch quad-HD (four time sharper than 720p), an 8-megapixel camera, and a microSD port. The Desire 626 and 626S both have a 5-inch 720p display, an 8-megapixel camera, and also has a microSD port. Both models will be slightly different for the carriers they're designed for. All work on AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Sprint Prepaid, T-Mobile, Tracfone, Verizon Wireless, and Virgin Mobile USA. Price: TBA, but HTC says they will have mid-range pricing similar to the other phones listed here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.